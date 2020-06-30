Quarantine Concert #12 – Hot Tuna for the 4th of July!

Articles

Jack Casady has driven safely across the country and will join in the fun as Jorma Kaukonen holds his 12th FREE Quarantine Concert from the Fur Peace Ranch this coming Saturday, July 4 at 8 p.m. EDT. Due to the high quality video setup at the Fur Peace Station concert hall and the excellent sound system these livestream concerts are a delight to watch and a pleasure to hear!

“Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady are, without question, in the discussion about who are among the greatest musicians; each has distinguished himself by developing a style that is easy to pick out and that others often try to imitate. But more importantly, Kaukonen, and Casady, have over time forged a partnership that’s as vital to their art as raw talent is. The duo use music to speak a language they seemingly invented, yet cannily allow the rest of us in on the exhilarating dialogues.” – The Art Fuse

Hot Tuna is one of the most innovative rock and roll bands in American music. For over 50 years Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady have brought a wealth of emotions to their music through deep perceptions and tremendous talent, always injecting fresh energy into their sound with constant improvisation.

Inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy recipients, Jorma and Jack have been at the forefront of popular rock and roll as founders of the San Francisco sound and progenitors of Psychedelic Rock. They have continued to play dynamic original music and will continue to do so as these troubled times bring these two lifelong friends together as incentive to all to Stay in Place and turn your “radio” on!

Go to the Fur Peace Ranch YouTube Channel and subscribe! Join in for an hour or so on Saturday night, lean back and enjoy the music.

The Fur Peace Ranch is quietly opening up having spent the past two weeks complying with all health regulations and more. It is beginning to offer musical workshops and invite participants to come enjoy the beauty of southeast Ohio this Fall. There is plenty of room to stretch out and plenty of inspiration to expand your knowledge.

2020 WORKSHOPS

August 21 – 24

Bill Kirchen – Bill Kirchen’s Roots

Pat Donohue – Breaking Through

September 4 – 7

Jorma Kaukonen – Working Without A Net

GE Smith – Leading the Way with the Acoustic Guitar

September 11 – 14 Pick-n-Putt

Jorma Kaukonen with Tom Feldmann – Rumble

Verlon Thompson – Songwriting & Acoustic Guitar Accompaniment

October 9 – 12

Jimmy Vivino and Bob Margolin – Leading the Band

Roy Book Binder – Blues by the Book

October 16 – 19

Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady

Specialty Weekend: Double Dose Acoustic Workshop

October 23 — 26

Jorma Kaukonen with and David Wolff – Entrance Ramp

Tom Feldmann – Entrance Ramp

October 30 – November 2

Jorma Kaukonen with Tom Feldmann – Breaking Bad

Larry Campbell – Adventures in Advanced Fingerpicking

November 6 – 9

Jorma Kaukonen – Too Hot Too Handle

Jack Casady – Overdrive

November 13 – 16

Jorma Kaukonen with Tom Feldmann – Trial by Fire: Master Class

Jack Casady – Water From A Stone: Master Class

