Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 09:17 Hits: 3

Tanya Tucker, Jake Owen, Michael Ray and Brett Young are among the artists participating in the Concert for Love & Acceptance at 7 p.m. eastern tonight. The annual event celebrates LGBT Pride Month and will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube. Ty Herndon, Kristin Chenoweth and CMT's Cody Alan will host the event....

