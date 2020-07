Articles

Meghan Patrick took home the Juno Award for Country Album of the Year for "Wild As Me" in the Canadian version of the GRAMMYs on Monday. Bluegrass group The Dead South's "Sugar & Joy" was named Traditional Roots Album of the Year. Due to COVID-19, the awards were handed out...

