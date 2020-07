Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 16:00 Hits: 3

Closed during the coronavirus pandemic, the Memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau reopens July 1. The downtime was used for maintenance and restoration.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/after-a-coronavirus-pause-auschwitz-reopens-to-visitors/a-54001452?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf