Rice claims concern about fan safety after live concert amid COVID-19

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 08:17 Hits: 10

Chase Rice, who played a non-socially distanced concert Saturday and posted a video of it receiving backlash, claimed in an online post on Monday that he was concerned about fan safety. Rice headlined an outdoor show on Saturday night for almost 1,000 people at the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, a historic prison and concert venue in Petros, Tenn. Videos and photos of the concert were posted online with people not socially distanced near the front of the page....

