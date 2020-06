Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 01:21 Hits: 6

In this Q&A, Favours takes us inside the album’s writing and recording process, his musical influences and the challenges and rewards of running an independent record label. Given that this album has been ready for release for a year now, how are you feeling about it finally seeing the light of day on April 3rd? …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/06/30/interview-dave-favours-the-roadside-ashes/