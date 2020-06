Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 15:09 Hits: 4

Taking time between cattle ranching and hanging out in the Canadian Rockies to write songs and perform them for folks when he can, over the last few years Alberta native Corb Lund has gone from the best kept secret of cowboy music to a living legend of it.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-corb-lunds-agricultural-tragic/