The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Watch Animated Video: Tom Petty’s Demo Version of “You Don’t Know How It Feels”

Category: Art/Music Hits: 4

“You Don’t Know How It Feels” was first released in November of 1994 on Petty’s Wildflowers album. The Tom Petty estate has shared an 8-track demo version of Petty’s “You Don’t Know How It Feels” that serves as a teaser for an imminent Wildflowers project on Warner Records. The project follows two other posthumous collections released by the Petty family: An American Treasure and The Best of Everything.

The demo, recorded in his home studio in 1993, has slightly different lyrics. Petty states, “Sure as night will follow day / most things I worry about never happen anyway,” forerunning another Wildflowers track, “Crawling Back To You.”

Adria Petty speaks on behalf of the Petty family:

The family and the band are in a joyful process of discovering the Wildflowers sessions and demos and wanted to share a tiny bit of that with the fans today.

Watch the official lyric video below, created and directed by Blaze Ben Brooks and Aaron Hymes.

Remembering Tom Petty

 

The post Watch Animated Video: Tom Petty’s Demo Version of “You Don’t Know How It Feels” appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/watch-animated-video-tom-pettys-demo-version-of-you-dont-know-how-it-feels/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version