Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 13:02 Hits: 5

Performance activities are picking up in Germany. Our reporter went to find out how it feels to sit in a philharmonic hall with standards slightly loosened.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-era-concert-going-exploring-the-new-normal/a-53981218?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf