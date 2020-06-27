The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Show 51: Thomm Jutz and his “Two Worlds”

You may know Thomm Jutz from his work with David Olney, Mary Gauthier or Nanci Griffith. Or maybe his collaborations with Eric Brace and Peter Cooper. You may also have come across his 1861 Project, which chronicled the Civil War in three striking volumes. Or you may know his other work as a producer, with more than 70 albums to…

image
KPA1_EP63_ThommJutz_PC_1_.mp3
