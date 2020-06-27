Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 13:08 Hits: 2

You may know Thomm Jutz from his work with David Olney, Mary Gauthier or Nanci Griffith. Or maybe his collaborations with Eric Brace and Peter Cooper. You may also have come across his 1861 Project, which chronicled the Civil War in three striking volumes. Or you may know his other work as a producer, with more than 70 albums to…

Read more

The post Show 51: Thomm Jutz and his “Two Worlds” appeared first on Americana One.

KPA1_EP63_ThommJutz_PC_1_.mp3 Duration: 1551 seconds

Size: 59.15 Mb

Read more http://sun209.com/show-51-thomm-jutz-and-his-two-worlds/