Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 18:10 Hits: 7

Don't regard this as a slandering. Please don't mistake this as a rebuke. I bow down to the magnificent power of country music megastar Garth Brooks, and his ability to hoodwink hundreds of thousands of people and make millions of dollars even amidst an unprecedented pandemic and economic disparity.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/garth-brooks-pulls-off-greatest-country-music-swindle-ever/