Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 21:08 Hits: 4

Beyoncé's upcoming visual album, Black Is King, is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. A press release calls it "a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience."

(Image credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/28/884436678/beyonc-to-drop-visual-album-black-is-king-on-disney-in-july?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music