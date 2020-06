Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 10:53 Hits: 5

After years of pressure over the character of Apu, the producers of The Simpsons have announced that white actors will no longer voice non-white characters.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-simpsons-producers-ban-white-actors-from-voicing-non-white-characters/a-53964406?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf