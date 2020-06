Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020

Country artist Adam Wakefield---who rose to popularity through the NBC singing competition The Voice, and also performed in the bluegrass band The SteelDrivers---is facing accusations of rape from a woman stemming from an incident in October 2017.

