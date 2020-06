Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 16:00 Hits: 1

At the brightest time of the year – the summer solstice – Fiona Ritchie follows the musical rays with the latest release from Eileen Ivers and other sun-lit sounds.

(Image credit: Brian Mulligan/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/26/883274147/the-thistle-shamrock-shine?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music