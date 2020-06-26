Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 15:00 Hits: 4

American Blues Scene is proud to premiere the new track “She Kept Her Head Up.” Mick Kolassa wrote it as his daughter was going through treatment for Triple Negative Breast Cancer. In addition to his own musical career, Mick also runs the label Endless Blues Records. All proceeds from the song and video will go to the Triple Negative Cancer Foundation.

Photo credit: Donna Criswell

Kolassa says of the song:

My youngest daughter has been fighting Triple Negative Breast Cancer – one of the rarest and most aggressive forms of the disease. Her attitude and amazing spirit throughout the grueling treatment inspired me to write this song. My heart really wrote it. The words and melody just poured out of me once I started. I had to rehearse it probably a hundred times to keep from crying while I sang it, and, to be honest, I barely made it through the recording session!

The post World Premiere Video: “She Kept Her Head Up” by Mick Kolassa appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/world-premiere-video-she-kept-her-head-up-by-mick-kolassa/