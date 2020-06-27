Sony signs Marlowe

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020

A former participant in The Voice, Kameron Marlowe, signed to the Columbia Nashville imprint, the label announced today. "I couldn't be more excited to be joining the Columbia team," said Marlowe, a native of Kannapolis, N.C.. "It still feels like a dream that I haven't woken up from. I'm so thankful to Sony for believing in me." Marlowe tweeted that he signed the deal in January, but it wasn't announced until today....

