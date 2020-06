Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 09:41 Hits: 8

The Dixie Chicks are now The Chicks. The trio made the announcement today via social media, a decision made in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and resulting actions to combat racism. The Chicks are the second band to change its name. Two weeks ago, Lady Antebellum became Lady A. On The Chicks' website, beneath their name, it says "We want to meet this moment."...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11239