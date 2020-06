Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 01:44 Hits: 6

Similar to the recent move by Lady Antebellum to change their name to Lady A, the concern with The Chicks is not the name change specifically, but the slippery slope it presents toward what language can and will be deemed as problematic.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/the-chicks-drop-dixie-drop-out-of-country-on-march-march/