Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 18:37 Hits: 5

The country trio has changed the band's name to The Chicks in an apparent distancing from its association with racism in the South. The move was accompanied by a new song, "March March."

(Image credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

