Lindsay Ell announced today that her sophomore album, "heart theory," is coming Aug. 15. The first song released is "wAnt me back," which was co-written with Kane Brown, Matt McGinn and Lindsay Rimes. "heart theory," Ell's first album since "The Project" in 2017, is a personal concept album comprised of 12 tracks that journey through each...

