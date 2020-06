Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 08:55 Hits: 7

Luke Bryan will have to wait until next to be Proud To Be Right Here. The singer said he would postpone this year's dates of his tour until next year. "With the health and safety of my fans, team and venue staff being a top priority we feel it is best to postpone my Proud To Be Right Here Tour. We are excited to announce these new 2021 dates...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11240