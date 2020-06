Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 03:02 Hits: 5

With her famous surname and the album’s opening shimmering tremolo guitar chords you’d think you were in for a straight country trip. There’s certainly a strong country streak, of the Nikki Lane kind, that runs through Walking Proof, but just as equally there’s an indie rock aesthetic that runs from Liz Phair to Jenny Lewis …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/06/26/album-review-lily-hiatt-walking-proof/