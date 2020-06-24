Marshall Crenshaw, Yo La Tenga, and More To Perform Benefit Concert For Hoboken Relief Fund

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020

A benefit concert will take place online for the Hoboken Relief Fund to support local businesses affected by COVID-19. Artists scheduled to perform include Marshall Crenshaw, Yo La Tengo, Jim Babjak (The Smithereens), Freedy Johnston, Julio Fernandez (Spyro Gyra), Graham Maby (Joe Jackson Band). Glenn Mercer (The Feelies), N’Kenge (Motown The Musical), Joe Taino, Maxima Alerta, Frankie Morales (Tito Puente Orchestra), Mary Lee Kortes, Rebecca Turner and more. The virtual event goes live on Thursday, June 25 at 7:00pm EDT and can be seen on Facebook Live.

The Mayor of Hoboken, Ravi Bhalla, has asked a group of citizens to form an organization dedicated to help small Hoboken businesses and Hoboken residents weather the economic and financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Called “The Hoboken Relief Fund”, the group solicits donations and provide grants to local businesses and Hoboken residents impacted by the crisis.

The Hoboken Relief Fund is the City of Hoboken’s authorized vehicle for COVID-19 relief, and act in ways as an umbrella for other, ongoing, complementary efforts to address various pressing needs in the community related to COVID-19, such as food insecurity.

Donations can be made here.

Schedule:

7:00pm

Manouche Bag

Joe Taino

Frankie Morales

Maxima Alerta

Approx. 7:25pm

N’Kenge

Isabel Ramos

Erica Butts

Rebecca Turner

Mary Lee Kortes

Approx. 7:50pm

Todd Abramson

Julio Fernandez

Graham Maby (Joe Jackson Band)

Freedy Johnston

Approx. 8:10pm

Jim Babjak (The Smithereens)

Marshall Crenshaw

Glenn Mercer (The Feelies)

Yo La Tengo

