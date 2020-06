Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 13:34 Hits: 3

As tasty as an American Pie Don McLean wrote one of the most important songs of a generation around 50 years ago. With “American Pie,” he hit the global charts, […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/06/music-news/a-chat-with-don-mclean-playin-favorites