Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 15:16 Hits: 3

Artistic duo Christo and Jeanne-Claude fought long and hard to wrap the German Reichstag building in their signature fabric. Photographer Wolfang Volz recalls the ultimate highs and lows.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/christo-s-wrapped-reichstag-a-symbol-of-freedom-25-years-on/a-53928722?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf