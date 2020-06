Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 16:41 Hits: 2

If you're worried about the future of country music, just take a spin through the gaggle of singles and EPs the stunning 22-year-old Triston Marez has assembled, and be assured the genre is in good hands moving forward. It's the kind of shot of youth traditional country needs, while for once, not compromising on the country side of the equation.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/the-future-of-country-music-is-safe-with-triston-marez/