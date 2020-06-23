The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Church sticks it with a country song

Eric Church will world premiere his single, "Stick That In Your Country Song," this Thursday, ahead of its June 29 add date at country radio. Church initially teased the release in a video sent directly to members of his Church Choir fan club. "I wanted you guys to hear from me first that a new single is about to hit the world," he said. "It's gonna be the tip of the spear for what's coming after, and it's a big spear. I believe it's the best we've ever been in our career."...

