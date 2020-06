Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 16:23 Hits: 5

Bob Dylan befriended him, Joni Mitchell helped support him, and the Eagles covered one of his songs. So why did success elude the late singer-songwriter?

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/david-blue-singer-songwriter-mystery-bob-dylan-joni-mitchell-1005073/