Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 14:00 Hits: 5

"My self-image as an artist was tied up in being the whiskey-soaked, weed-smoke-out-of-my-ears songwriter," says Miller, whose journey informs the band's upcoming LP 'Twelfth'

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/old-97s-rhett-miller-getting-sober-new-album-1019075/