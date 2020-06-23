Willie and sister tell True Tales

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Willie Nelson and his sister, Family band member Bobbie Nelson, authored a book, "Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band," which will come out on Sept. 15. The memoir is about the bond between Willie Nelson and his only sibling. After being abandoned by their parents as very young children, this dual memoir, told in alternating chapters, weaves together their journeys. The book will be published as a Random House hardcover. This will be at least Nelson's 10th book....

