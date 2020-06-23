The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Rascal Flatts announces EP for July

Category: Art/Music Hits: 4

Rascal Flatts announced their new EP "How They Remember You" will be released July 31. The seven-track EP includes six unreleased tracks along with their rendition of Kenny Rogers' "Through the Years." The trio hit the Opry stage in Nashville to perform their brand new single and title track "How They Remember You" this morning as part of TODAY's Citi Music Series. The song was co-written by Marc Beeson, Josh Osborne and Allen Shamblin and produced by Dann Huff....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11229

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version