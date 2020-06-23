Rascal Flatts announces EP for July

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Rascal Flatts announced their new EP "How They Remember You" will be released July 31. The seven-track EP includes six unreleased tracks along with their rendition of Kenny Rogers' "Through the Years." The trio hit the Opry stage in Nashville to perform their brand new single and title track "How They Remember You" this morning as part of TODAY's Citi Music Series. The song was co-written by Marc Beeson, Josh Osborne and Allen Shamblin and produced by Dann Huff....

