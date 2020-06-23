The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Paisley, Rucker, Pardi join drive-in concert series

Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi will participate in the first-ever Live Nation U.S. drive-in concert series, Live from the Drive-In in July. The events will be held July 10-12 in Indianapolis, Nashville and St. Louis. Paisley will headline performances in all three cities. Rucker and Pardi will also headline the series in Nashville. Nelly and El Monstero will headline in St. Louis, while Pardi and Yacht Rock Revue will headline in Indianapolis....

