NEWS: Mitch Dean Releases New Album Holding Back The Levee

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 01:36 Hits: 3

Melbourne alt-country/Americana songwriter Mitch Dean released his debut solo album Holding Back The Levee last Friday. “I wanted to make something that sounded like all the albums I love to listen to. From Neil Young through to The Jayhawks.” Evocative storytelling, rich musicality and the heartfelt conveyance of human emotion. Those are some of the hallmarks …

