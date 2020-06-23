The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

NEWS: Mitch Dean Releases New Album Holding Back The Levee

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3

Melbourne alt-country/Americana songwriter Mitch Dean released his debut solo album Holding Back The Levee last Friday. “I wanted to make something that sounded like all the albums I love to listen to. From Neil Young through to The Jayhawks.” Evocative storytelling, rich musicality and the heartfelt conveyance of human emotion. Those are some of the hallmarks … Continue reading

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/06/23/news-mitch-dean-releases-new-album-holding-back-the-levee/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version