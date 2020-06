Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 17:17 Hits: 7

In many respects, it's never been a better time to be an aging mainstream artist in country music. Where before once your career lost radio relevance, you were relegated to the pasture pretty quickly, perhaps performing at theaters in Branson, or on the county fair circuit if you could, now Americana has become a second home.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/clint-black-is-fine-with-the-same-on-out-of-sane/