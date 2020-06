Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 02:36 Hits: 5

We’ve always got a soft-spot for that point where country and folk meet slowcore. There are elements of that in ‘Love On Repeat’, the latest single from UK group Shattercones. The song comes from their EP Oppenheimer, which is out now. You can here the sound of acts like Tindersticks, albeit with a heavier gothic …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/06/22/new-music-shattercones-love-on-repeat/