Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 18:44 Hits: 9

In a new song and video, Anderson .Paak and video director Dave Meyers take a hushed look at the lives amidst the movement.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/19/880917199/anderson-paaks-lockdown-examines-the-quiet-spaces-of-an-uprising?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music