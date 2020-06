Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 19:37 Hits: 7

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Teyana Taylor about The Album, her anticipated follow-up to the Kanye West-produced K.T.S.E. that features guests like Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott and Erykah Badu.

(Image credit: Daniel Sannwald/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/19/880964216/teyana-taylor-on-the-album-and-asserting-her-creative-vision?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music