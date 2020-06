Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 08:10 Hits: 9

EuroPride was to happen for the first time in the Balkans in June, a coup for an LBGTQI community facing embedded discrimination. Despite the cancellation due to COVID-19, artists from the region are still coming out.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/balkan-lgbt-artists-still-fighting-for-pride/a-53842909?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf