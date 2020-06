Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 14:19 Hits: 8

Aunt Jemima's syrup and Uncle Ben's rice have long been part of pop culture, but the logos will now be changed to tune into Black Lives Matter awareness. In Germany, a turbaned black man was turned into a magician.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uncle-ben-s-and-aunt-jemima-logos-how-germany-dealt-with-a-similar-problem/a-53862646?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf