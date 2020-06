Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 17:08 Hits: 8

Best known for playing Bilbo Baggins in the "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy, the actor also starred in dozens of other roles. In his lifetime, the English actor was nominated for six Baftas as well as an Academy Award.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bilbo-baggins-actor-ian-holm-dies-aged-88/a-53876879?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf