Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 22:57 Hits: 8

Two of New York City's biggest cultural institutions said Thursday that they will remain closed through the New Year, due to the pandemic.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Lincoln Center)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/06/18/880598995/carnegie-hall-and-lincoln-center-cancel-performances-for-rest-of-2020?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music