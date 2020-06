Articles

Published on Friday, 19 June 2020

In 1968, a teenager convinced Thelonious Monk to play a concert at his high school to ease racial tensions in his community. More than 50 years later, it's been rediscovered and remastered.

(Image credit: Larry Fink/Courtesy of the artist)

