Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 09:22 Hits: 8

The Americana Music Association Foundation announced Thriving Roots: A Virtual Community Music Conference, a new online music industry conference experience slated to take place Sept. 16-18. The virtual conference will feature programming with Rosanne Cash, John Leventhal, Mavis Staples as well as AMAF Board Members Jackson Browne, Rhiannon...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11227