Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 07:25 Hits: 8

Nigerian photographer Akinbode Akinbiyi shows life in Africa through the lens of his camera, while documenting Berlin's "African Quarter" and an ongoing colonial controversy. An exhibition in Berlin highlights his work.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-wanderer-s-gaze-photographer-akinbode-akinbiyi-on-colonialism-and-racism/a-53842796?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf