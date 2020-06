Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 17:36 Hits: 6

The Redcoat Band will no longer play "Tara's Theme" from the controversial film. And it already has an apt replacement in mind: the official state song, best known for Ray Charles' rendition.

(Image credit: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/06/18/880207545/georgia-marching-band-drops-song-from-gone-with-the-wind-for-georgia-on-my-mind?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music