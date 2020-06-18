Cook considers the Aftermath

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 19:08 Hits: 6

Elizabeth Cook will release her new album, "Aftermath," on Sept. 11on Agent Love Records/Thirty Tigers. The lead single, "Perfect Girls of Pop," is debuting today. The video was directed by Curtis Wayne Milliard. Produced by Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer, Taylor Swift), "Aftermath" is an album about survival and resilience. The 12 songs - all written by Cook - address heartbreak, addiction, death and resurrection....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11226