Cook considers the Aftermath

Elizabeth Cook will release her new album, "Aftermath," on Sept. 11on Agent Love Records/Thirty Tigers. The lead single, "Perfect Girls of Pop," is debuting today. The video was directed by Curtis Wayne Milliard. Produced by Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer, Taylor Swift), "Aftermath" is an album about survival and resilience. The 12 songs - all written by Cook - address heartbreak, addiction, death and resurrection....

