Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 14:00 Hits: 8

In Our Daily Breather, we asked artists to recommend ways to find calm in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. We've collected some of the daily practices and rituals that helped them.

(Image credit: Jimmy Webb/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/18/875160524/our-daily-breather-daily-practices-for-staying-sane-during-the-pandemic?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music