Brown announces '21 tour dates

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 15:16 Hits: 8

Kane Brown announced today that his Worldwide Beautiful Tour will kick off in Texas in March 2021. Brown postponed the tour in March due to COVID-19 after playing five shows. Brown tweeted, "Can't wait to see you all again." Worldwide Beautiful is the name of a new song that Brown dropped two weeks ago in the wake of the George Floyd murder. The new tour dates are: March 13 - Lubbock, Texas March 14 - El Paso, Texas March 19-20 - Jacksonville, Fla....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11225