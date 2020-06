Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 09:16 Hits: 2

Nobel prize-winning economist and philosopher Amartya Sen has won the prestigious Peace Prize of the German Book Trade. The 86-year-old professor's work addresses global social injustice.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indian-economist-amartya-sen-wins-peace-prize-of-the-german-book-trade/a-53839960?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf